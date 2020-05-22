Madikizela plans drastic action to address Delft taxi violence

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he was considering drastic action because the lives of innocent passengers and residents were at risk as a result of the ongoing conflict between warring taxi associations in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that a decision to close some taxi ranks and routes in Delft would not be taken lightly.

Madikizela this week gazetted plans to declare Delft a high-risk area in respect of ongoing deadly taxi violence. This may result in serious implications for taxi operators working in that community.

He said that affected parties had until Friday to make written submissions on the matter and they may ask the department to provide reasons for the proposed regulations.

Included in Madikizela's plans are to also possibly shut down lanes at the Cape Town station deck, which are allocated to the Delft Taxi Association and the Seawater Taxi Association.

The transport MEC said that while taxi-related conflict and route invasions had plagued the area for the past five years, the root of the conflict dated back to 2006 when members of the Nyanga-based Seawater taxi association were issued operating licences for the Delft South/Cape Town route.

Over the past weekend, a minibus taxi operator was killed, and four other people were wounded