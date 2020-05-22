Lesufi assures Gauteng parents that schools will comply with health guidelines

On Thursday, Panyaza Lesufi gave an update on the state of readiness as grade 7 and matriculants prepare to go back to classrooms on 1 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has assured parents the province's schools will comply with health and safety guidelines when schools reopen in just over a week.

He said the department was putting safety first for pupils and teachers and each school would be linked to a local clinic.

Lesufi said each school in the province would receive about R15,000 to ensure classrooms and school premises were disinfected before they reopened.

“We have given schools eight days to do deep-cleaning. They will appoint their local contractors or local people or add to the number of staff that they have that are doing normal cleaning.”

The MEC said pupils would also receive a learner package which included cloths, cotton masks and sanitisers.

Lesufi said the first day of school would be used as an orientation day where pupils would be taught about COVID-19 and how to prevent its spread.

“Only those with masks will be allowed. Those who don’t have a mask, we will hand over a mask to them and their temperature will be taken, together with the temperature of teachers.”

Meanwhile, the Education MEC announced online registration for grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2021 academic year would open next week.