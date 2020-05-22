Hanekom: I'm waiting for Zuma to delete tweet calling me a known enemy agent

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed the former president's application to appeal a Pietermaritzburg High Court judgment that found he defamed Derek Hanekom on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom said he was now waiting for former President Jacob Zuma to delete a tweet in which he branded him a known enemy agent.

The court found no reasonable prospect of success for Zuma's application.

Hanekom said now that the Supreme Court of Appeal had dismissed Zuma's application, he wanted the matter behind him.

“…And it will be good to put this matter to rest now. There are many important issues we should be focusing our attention on.”

He said the former president must do the right thing.

"And I think it is up to Mr Zuma now to do what the court is ordering him to do and do the honourable thing of retracting and issuing an apology.”

The Pietermaritzburg High Court will now determine the damages Zuma has to pay; that's if he doesn't take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Hanekom said if Zuma paid the money, he would donate it to Corruption Watch.