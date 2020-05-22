Groote Schuur paediatric services to move to Red Cross Children’s Hospital

Health officials have been discussing the move for a while now but the process has been sped-up to assist freeing up resources at Groote Schuur to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Starting today, paediatric services offered at Groote Schuur Hospital will be moved to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

Health officials have been discussing the move for a while now but the process has been sped-up to assist freeing up resources at Groote Schuur to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital's Dwayne Evans: "The phased approach will culminate in the paediatric service of Groote Schuur being transferred. This includes six endocrine beds, four neurosurgery rehabilitation beds and 10 general paediatric beds. It will also include relevant staffing equipment for these services."

Evans said that an interim arrangement for the accommodation of adolescent patients at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital would also be in effect until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.