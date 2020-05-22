Gauteng safety committee to monitor enforcement of lockdown regulations
The committee's Mapiti Matsena said the decision comes after some communities have started to undermine the strict level 4 regulations, and mounting reports of abuse of power by authorities.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng provincial government instructed its portfolio committee on community safety to monitor the enforcement of lockdown regulations.
The committee said that it would implement unannounced and announced oversight visits to operations carried out by police and the South African National Defence Force to ensure everyone complies with lockdown regulations in the province.
The committee's Mapiti Matsena said the decision comes after some communities had started to undermine the strict Level 4 regulations and mounting reports of abuse of power by authorities.
Matsena said that these ranged from allegations of excessive use of force, assault, murder and bribery.
"We know that we are playing an oversight role, but this time we want to be part of some of their operations, it is very important for us to be in the area where the police do the work so that we can be in a position to say what is the situation on the ground."
The committee will monitor law enforcement officials at roadblocks, raids and general compliance operations.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.