Fixing prosecution system to deal with corruption a long term project - Batohi
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said that she understood that people were anxious to see convictions in high profile cases.
CAPE TOWN - Fraud and corruption is the NPA's top priority.
That's the word from National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
She's briefed Parliament's Justice committee on the authority's five-year strategic plan and one-year performance plan.
One year and four months into the job as the country's top prosecutor, Advocate Shamila Batohi said that she understood that people were anxious to see convictions in high profile cases.
But Batohi said that fixing the entire prosecution system to deal with corruption was part of a longer-term project.
"But in order to ensure that we build a system, we must understand that at this point that the system is not designed to efficiently, effectively and quickly deal with corruption cases."
She said that high profile convictions would also improve the country's reputation internationally and boost investor confidence.
"We have said that we want to be judged by the fact that there's an improved investor confidence in South Africa in the NPA."
