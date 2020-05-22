DTI apologises for contradictory, confusing COVID-19 regulations

This comes after criticism over its regulations, including the ban on cooked foods, e-commerce - which have since been allowed - and certain clothing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Trade and Industry Department has apologised for some of the regulations gazetted that were contradictory and confusing.

The department appeared before Parliament's committee on Trade and Industry on Friday to explain its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department’s Director-General Lionel October: "We have moved very decisively to start easing up because we needed to make the first part of the lockdown really hard and sharp because we needed to decisively try to flatten the curve."

