DA sets up task team to oversee reopening of schools

The opposition party on Friday hosted an online media briefing discussing how government can make sure that children and teachers are safe when teaching and learning resumes.

CAPE TOWN - A Democratic Alliance (DA) task team has been set up to oversee the phased reopening of schools.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga earlier this week announced the gradual reopening of schools, with teachers returning after two months since the initial level 5 lockdown was introduced in March.

DA Shadow Minister for Higher Education, Science and Technology, Professor Belinda Bozzoli, said that the party's provincial representatives would oversee the implementation of government's safety measures at schools.

"They are going to be looking next week, on 25 May, when teachers are meant to go back, they're going to have a look at that with a sample of schools, have the teachers gone back, if they haven't, then where and what the problems are."

Bozzoli said that they would oversee this process for the next couple of months.

"They'll again be looking on 1 June when some of the learners go back and they're again to have a look at have the learners gone back, are all the proper provisions in place and if not, we will alert people and we will suggest that that school be closed again until all the proper protocols are in place."