CT informal settlement ‘traumatised’ after being 'harassed' by law enforcement

The Singabalapha informal settlement situated along the Main Road consists of 21 tents and shacks housing more than 60 occupants.

CAPE TOWN - A community leader of an informal settlement in Observatory claims children have been traumatised after alleged harassment by law enforcement officers.

The High Court this week granted an urgent interim order interdicting the City of Cape Town from harassing residents, removing their property and forcing them to leave their homes.

Community leader Sinazo Jordan said heavy-handedness by law enforcement officers has left the community fearful.

She said this week they were warned to dismantle their homes or face forced evictions.

“For the children, it was so traumatic. We have children from the age of seven to 17 years. They were scared, they were crying.”

Jordan said it was not the first time residents were threatened with eviction during the lockdown even though such an action remains prohibited.

She said they would return to court on 3 June to apply for a permanent interdict against the city.

A law enforcement spokesperson has declined to comment, saying he'd been advised the matter was sub judice.