Companies guilty of inflating mask prices by 900% agree to pay R1.5m fine

Sicuro Safety and Hennox Supplies have reached a settlement with the Competition Tribunal and will jointly contribute R200,000 to the Solidarity Relief Fund.

JOHANNESBURG – Two companies have agreed to jointly pay R1.5 million for excessive pricing of face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Competition Commission launched an investigation into the companies after receiving complaints from the public.

The probe found that the businesses had increased their prices by over 900%.

The Commission’s Sipho Ngwema said: “They have also undertaken to develop and implement a competition compliance programme that will cover all staff and management, educating them about the importance of the Consumer Act.”