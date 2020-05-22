Companies guilty of inflating mask prices by 900% agree to pay R1.5m fine
Sicuro Safety and Hennox Supplies have reached a settlement with the Competition Tribunal and will jointly contribute R200,000 to the Solidarity Relief Fund.
JOHANNESBURG – Two companies have agreed to jointly pay R1.5 million for excessive pricing of face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Competition Commission launched an investigation into the companies after receiving complaints from the public.
The probe found that the businesses had increased their prices by over 900%.
The Commission’s Sipho Ngwema said: “They have also undertaken to develop and implement a competition compliance programme that will cover all staff and management, educating them about the importance of the Consumer Act.”
