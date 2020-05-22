20°C / 22°C
Bill Clinton, James Patterson to release second crime thriller

According to a summary of the novel set for publication in the US June 2021, the plot centres on a former president who hopes to lay low after losing a second term, only to have an "imminent threat" to his daughter force him back into action.

FILE: James Patterson (left) and Bill Clinton sign copies of 'The President Is Missing' at Barnes & Noble, 5th Avenue, on 5 June 2018 in New York City. Picture: Getty Images/AFP
0 minutes ago

NEW YORK - Former US president Bill Clinton will publish another crime novel, co-author James Patterson said Thursday, this time centered on the kidnapping of an American first daughter.

The two-term Democratic leader co-wrote the thriller entitled The President's Daughter with renowned author Patterson, the pair's second book following 2018's behind-the-scenes White House drama The President is Missing.

The duo's debut, centered on cyberattack dangers, sold more than 3 million copies.

"Working with @BillClinton has been a highlight of my career and I'm thrilled to have the chance to write with him again," tweeted the American bestselling writer Patterson in announcing the new release.

According to a summary of the novel set for publication in the US June 2021, the plot centres on a former president who hopes to lay low after losing a second term, only to have an "imminent threat" to his daughter force him back into action.

The 73-year-old Clinton has written a number of books, including his post-presidential 2004 best-selling memoir My Life.

His own daughter Chelsea Clinton is also an author of several children's books.

The prolific Patterson - famous for titles including _Kiss the Girls _and Along Came a Spider - is the globe's top-earning author, with Forbes valuing him at $94 million.

