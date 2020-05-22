Athlete Manyonga faces court for breaking lockdown rules, public drinking
The 29-year-old long jump medalist was allegedly caught at Thubelitsha Park and has been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that long jump athlete Luvo Manyonga has been served with a notice to appear in court after being charged with contravening lockdown rules and public drinking.
The incident happened in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old was allegedly caught at Thubelitsha Park and has been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.
His offence is labeled as 'failure to confine himself in his place of residence and public drinking.
In a statement, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana of the SAPS in the Western Cape confirmed that Manyonga, had been "given a Notice to appear in court for Contravening Disaster Management Act regulations on 20202-05-20 in Stellenbosch, he is expected to appear in court on 2020-06-29".
Manyonga is a 2017 long jump world champion and Olympic silver medalist from the 2016 Games which took place in Brazil.
