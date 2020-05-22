28 more fatalities takes SA COVID-19 death toll to 397
The Western Cape remained the epicentre of the outbreak with 64% of the cases while it also had the most fatalities, with 257.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Friday said that 28 more deaths had taken the national coronavirus death toll to 397, with the total number of cases now at 20,125.
The department said that the total number of recoveries to date stood at 10,104.
It added that 17,599 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 543,032.
A total of 543 032 tests have been conducted with 17 599 done in the last 24 hour cycle. There are 28 COVID-19 related deaths- total deaths is 397
The total number of recoveries to date is 10 104 #COVID__19 Provincial Breakdown: pic.twitter.com/6kIzXGfZjX
