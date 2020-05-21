Zuma loses appeal against Hanekom defamation decision

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed Zuma's application, saying there's no reasonable prospect of success.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom.

Last year, Zuma tweeted that Hanekom was a well-known agent of the enemy.

This was after it was revealed that the former minister had met with opposition parties to discuss a motion to remove Zuma.

The Durban High Court ordered Zuma to apologise and delete the tweet but he chose to appeal that ruling and approached the Supreme Court of Appeals.

It's unclear if Zuma will take the matter to the highest court in the land.