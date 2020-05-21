'We need to look at broader tools to use against COVID-19,' - Dr Karim

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said it was time to implement a broader range of measures to contain the virus and not just through the lockdown.

Karim explained easing restrictions would mean refocusing government's efforts: “We need to look at how we can implement all of our tools and not just the lockdown. I think the time has come not just to focus on our broader toolbox for prevention. Not just the lockdown.”

Meanwhile, The Health Department has again defended the national lockdown saying it's done what it set out to do moving out the peak of the pandemic and buying time to prepare for the onslaught.

The department on Wednesday briefed Parliament on its strategic plan and annual performance.

The department was before the portfolio committee to talk through its five-year strategic plan and finances but almost all the MPs questions focussed on COVID-19.

The lockdown has been maligned in some sectors, but the department’s Dr Yogan Pillay said it had served its intended purpose.

“The first lockdown was very necessary. The lockdown has done two things; it has helped us by decreasing the peak of infections by about 2 million and move the peak of infections by about 6 weeks.”