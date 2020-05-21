Usaf: Call by SAUS to review tuition fees not feasible
CEO Ahmed Bawa said reducing tuition fees would affect the ability of universities to pay staff, which will be disastrous for the sector.
DURBAN - Universities South Africa (Usaf) said the call by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) to review tuition fees was not feasible.
Its chief executive officer (CEO) Ahmed Bawa said reducing tuition fees would affect the ability of universities to pay staff, which will be disastrous for the sector.
Bawa said, however, the call to review residence fees can be considered.
SAUS said with many universities having adopted online learning in the wake of COVID-19, tuition fees should be reviewed.
But Usaf's Bawa said this call was premature: “Every university has assured students that there will be a completion of the academic year on campus. Students will return and will engage in on-campus learning.”
He said they expected Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to announce the gradual resumption of the 2020 academic year soon.
Bawa said while the call to review residential fees was being discussed at a national level, students must understand that the 2020 academic may run into next year.
