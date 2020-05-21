Struggling SEOs ‘worse off’ due to COVID-19 lockdown – Phumulo Masualle
Deputy Public Enterprises minister Phumulo Masualle said Eskom’s financial position is weaker due to loss of revenue as businesses, municipalities and households battle to pay their bills.
CAPE TOWN – State-owned companies that were struggling before the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus are now in more trouble, parliament has been told.
Deputy Public Enterprises minister Phumulo Masualle said Eskom’s financial position is weaker due to loss of revenue as businesses, municipalities and households battle to pay their bills.
But Masualle said other state-owned entities like Transnet and Denel have also suffered as a result of the lockdown, with South African Airways (SAA) and SA Express hardest hit.
The deputy minister reminded Parliament’s public enterprise committee on Wednesday that several state-owned companies were already in dire financial straits before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now they’re even worse off than they were.
“We were dealing with an economy in decline, with SOEs that were experiencing difficulties – the COVID scenario has actually worsened the situation.”
Masualle singled out Eskom: “The reality is that the financial position has somewhat weakened, in that there’s been a loss of revenue, companies closing down, individuals having difficulties paying, and I know some of the municipalities continue to have difficulties to pay Eskom – all of that has impacted on the ability of Eskom to raise the required revenues.”
He said Transnet’s been impacted by less cargo moving in and out of the ports.SA Express is in provisional liquidation, SAA awaits a rescue plan and arms-maker Denel says it cannot pay staff salaries this month end.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.