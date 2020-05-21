Stormers confirm Du Toit is staying

The contract extension means that Du Toit will remain with the Stormers until at least the end of the British and Irish Lions tour next year and will receive the same salary reduction as his teammates, as per the rugby industry's financial impact plan.

JOHANNESBURG - World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit has withdrawn the contract termination notification submitted last week and committed his future to Western Province Rugby, the union said in a statement released on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic, resultant suspension of rugby, 21-day transfer window and impact on player remuneration saw an increased period of uncertainty for rugby in general and has resulted in a number of unintended consequences.

Board member Andre van der Veen said that there was a lot of hard work put in to reach this conclusion.

"Pieter-Steph wanted to stay at Western Province Rugby, he is a true team man, who is integral to our plans at Western Province Rugby. We committed to find an equitable solution for him and the entire team and we are pleased to be able to officially confirm it,” he said.

Head coach John Dobson said that keeping experienced world-class players like Du Toit and the other seven World Cup winners in the squad, is a crucial element in the vision of rewarding the rugby community in the Cape with a team they can be proud of.

"Pieter-Steph is an important team member, his extraordinary work rate coupled with his ball carrying skills, makes our forward pack even more formidable. The rehabilitation on his injury is progressing well and we are looking forward to seeing him in a DHL Stormers jersey again when we get back on the field”, he said.

Dobson added that Du Toit staying in South Africa would be good for the game in the country.

“Not only is this good for the Stormers and Western Province Rugby, but it is also good for South African rugby that we have kept such prominent players in the country, looking ahead at the post-pandemic rugby offering and market. We are proud as a Union of our achievement of contracting eight Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks in the province and keeping them in the country,” said Dobson.