Stats SA postpones releasing April CPI figure due to lockdown restrictions
The April CPI figure will now be published at the end of June.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has postponed releasing the results of the April consumer price index due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said that the data collection, computation and publication dates of the April CPI had been significantly impacted by the lockdown restrictions.
Speaking on The Money Show, Statistics South Africa's Patrick Kelly said they had no choice.
"April was a terrible month for consumers. Government severely restricted the range of products that people could buy. We were all stuck in our houses and not allowed to go to work and this posed two sorts of problems for us: first of all, we were not allowed to send our field workers out to the stores to record the prices of sampled goods and secondly, we've got to figure out what to do with those products that were not available for sale."
