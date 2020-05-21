Sadtu: Govt has done little to assure parents, schools will be COVID-19 safe

Sadtu said it had conducted its own survey to assess if state schools are ready and found only two provinces would be able to reopen.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) on Wednesday said the Basic Education Department hasn't done enough to assure parents their children will be safe when schools reopen next month.

Grade 7s and matrics will return to class from 1 June 2020.

The union's Nomusa Cembi said the Basic Education Department has done very little to inspire confidence amongst parents that schools would be compliant with health and safety protocols when their children return to class.

“The department should have done their best to assure the parents that the department will go all out to ensure that the learners are safe.”

She said parents who were from disadvantaged areas have been put in a tough position as many don’t have the luxury to home school their children if they choose to keep them at home.

“Especially in the townships and rural areas, you find that parents are not well educated. So, they cannot be in a position to execute homeschooling.”

According to a recent survey conducted by the union, only the Western Cape and Gauteng were ready for the resumption of schooling.

The union said principles in the majority of other provinces had reported that they had not yet received deliveries of personal protective equipment and have problems with water supply.

A Mitchells Plain principal, Beacon Hill High School's Greg Kannemeyer, said the safety of his learners and teachers was a top priority.

Kannemeyer said there are five matric classes at his school each class will now be split in two to ensure social distancing.

He said the school community was anxious: “We’ve received two 25litres of bleach and hand sanitisers. Today we received some gloves.”