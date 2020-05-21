SA sees big jump in COVID-19 cases to 19,137, 30 more deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that the death toll had increased by 30 to 369.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 1,134 more coronavirus cases and 30 more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday.

This means that there are now 19,137 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

