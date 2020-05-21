Restaurant association taking govt to court over deliveries-only decision
JOHANNESBURG - Restaurant businesses are preparing to take government to court claiming that they are making a big loss by only being allowed to operate on deliveries.
Meanwhile, business organisation Sakeliga has done a survey and found that over 50% of business owners that they spoke to could go bankrupt within three months.
The businesses now say that operating on deliveries is not profitable and is killing their eateries.
Wendy Alberts is the CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa): "The pressure at this point in time is getting critical to the industry, the repercussion of all our restaurants and the opening to the takeaway sector only has been dramatic on our finances."
