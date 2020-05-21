Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.75%

Last month, the central bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has cut the repo rate by another 50 basis points.

This brings the country's rate to 3.75%.

Last month, the central bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. This was in response to the country going into lockdown, putting pressure on the economy and the rand.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.

More to follow.