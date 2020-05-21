Prof Gray’s comments ‘incorrect’ says a disappointed Mkhize

In a recent interview, Gray said that government has ignored advice from scientists and thumb sucked certain lockdown regulations which she labelled as nonsensical.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has again expressed disappointment with the comments made by one of his ministerial advisory committee members, saying the statements by Professor Glenda Gray are false and have caused unnecessary sensationalism.

In a recent interview, Gray who also heads the South African Medical Research Council said that government has ignored advice from scientists and thumb sucked certain lockdown regulations which she labelled as nonsensical.

The minister has released a comprehensive statement criticizing Gray's comments.

The health minister has not t held back in detailing how Professor Gray made factually incorrect and unfounded statements to the media.

Mkhize said the ministerial advisory committee has provided 50 advisories which have all been accepted and taken into account as part of broader consultations and inputs from other departments, provinces and various stakeholders including business and labour.

He said Gray's comments about malnutrition are false as there's actually been a drop in cases at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and her information apparently came from what she heard from other colleagues.

The minister said Gray has access to his department and never raised other issues about advice she was providing, instead she went to the media and he believes this has undermined the work government is doing.

Mkhize said government doesn't claim to have it all figured out when it comes to COVID-19 but he says all those contributing to the thought process and science behind the decisions must desist from potentially destructive behaviour.

READ: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's full statement

Media Statement by Ukzn Team by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd