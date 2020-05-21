Mbalula gazettes new regulations to have testing centres operating in June
They come as the country prepares to enter into the level three lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has gazetted new regulations, which will see drivers licence testing stations, vehicle registration and testing centres resume operations from next month.
The gazetted amended regulations come into effect on Thursday
They come as the country prepares to enter into the Level 3 lockdown.
The rules state that all drivers and learners licences, licence discs and temporary permits and PDPs that have expired during the lockdown are valid and extended for three months from the first of next month.
Motor trade number licences that expired during the same period are considered valid and are extended for six months from Wednesday.
All sectors of the economy that are not essential services have been closed since March.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation said the sector must observe strict hygiene and social distancing and customers without masks will be turned away.
Comments
