Makhura: Govt finalising plans to ensure Gauteng is ready for level 3 lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Thursday said that government was finalising plans to ensure that the province was ready for level 3 lockdown restrictions.

The Provincial Command Council gave an update on COVID-19 in Gauteng.

Makhura said there was evidence showing that the lockdown regulations had been effective but said that there was still a mammoth task ahead.

The premier painted a positive picture of the Gauteng’s response to COVID-19 so far and said that the province would be ready for level 3 lockdown regulations.

“For us when we say we are ready for level 3, it’s when we have ensured that each of the sectors have first complied with level 4 regulations and also have in place measures that would really help to ensure that there’s a return to work in a safe way,” Makhura said.

Makhura said they would be targeting various sectors in the province to ensure employers complied with health and safety protocols.

“We basically want to ensure that workplaces have risk assessment plans that must include, but not limited to, the provision of screening and testing faculties,” he said.

The premier said the level of compliance and public awareness had improved in Gauteng, particularly in the public transport system.

He said that a lot of work had been done to ensure that taxi ranks were compliant.

‘LOCKDOWN WORKED IN GAUTENG’

At the same time, Makhura said that the province was doing well in its battle against coronavirus but that the road was still far ahead.

Makhura said the provincial government did not want to give residents false hope, but there was evidence to prove that the lockdown had worked in Gauteng.

The premier also touched on hospital admissions.

“We have 62 people who are admitted in hospitals. The number of people admitted to hospitals per week in Gauteng, it averages between 48 and 72 people admitted in hospital,” Makhura said.

#COVID19 | #Makhura As at 15th May, a total of 37 450 contacts have been identified through contact tracing and 92% (34 490/37 450) of contacts have been monitored. #GAUTENGCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/DlFLigmP0Y — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) May 21, 2020

