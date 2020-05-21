Lesotho’s PM Majoro wants local govt to have more power to plan service delivery
MASERU - Lesotho’s newly elected Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro wants local government councils to have more power and capacity to plan service delivery and autonomy to generate revenue.
The new prime minister was sworn-in on Wednesday and his ministers will be sworn-in on Thursday.
Majoro listed decentralized government as one of his key priorities.
Lesotho’s local government structures have always depended on the national government.
But Majoro said that would change: “National government will set policy and local government will implement. I don't see national ministers implementing projects in the districts.”
He said the national budget would only be supplementary for local government.
“Each council will be stronger, larger, and have the ability to raise its own revenues.”
The prime minister said the days are numbered for officials who congregate in the capital Maseru.
“I suspect that we will move people out of ministries here in Maseru to go and assist offices in the districts and relocate permanently to begin to strengthen the offices of councils.”
Majoro said without dealing with poverty and hunger, and joblessness, the country would never be stable.
