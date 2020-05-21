Lesotho’s former first lady to hear next week if she remains on bail

Maesiah Thabane and husband, former Prime Minister Tom Thabane, are linked to another suspect in the 2017 killing of Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo.

MASERU - Former Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane, who is accused of murder, will know next week if she can remain on bail or await trial in custody.

The Lesotho Appeal Court has reserved judgment in an application that wants her bail reviewed.

She and husband, former Prime Minister Tom Thabane, are linked to another suspect in the 2017 killing of Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo.

The survivor of the 2017 shooting, Thato Sibolla remains in hiding in South Africa, saying she fears for her life.

But she and other applicants, who include Thabane’s grandson, say Maesiah shouldn’t have been granted bail

Thabane’s grandson said he believed that his grandfather’s wife was capable of murder and has in the past used hitmen in attempts to eliminate her opponents.

Police say they had intended to oppose her bail but the acting chief justice who heard the bail application in her chambers granted it before they could file their papers

Before she was charged, she fled to South Africa another reason why the applicants want the bail reviewed.

She’ll know her fate on 29 May.