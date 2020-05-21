Lesotho PM Majoro taps DC's Mokhothu as his deputy

Majoro has retained Basotho National Party leader Thesele Maseribane as minister of communications and Reformed Congress of Lesotho leader Keketso Rant’so - both parties fell out with Thabane’s government before it collapsed.

MASERU - Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro has appointed the leader of coalition partner Democratic Congress, Mathibeli Mokhothu, as his deputy.

Mokhothu and other ministers of Majoro’s cabinet are being sworn in.

While the two parties control 78 of the 120 seats of the national assembly, MPs loyal to former Prime Minister Tom Thabane are likely to be disgruntled following his forced exit.

The ministers include MPs of the two parties and leaders of four other parties that pledged support for the collapse of Thabane’s four-party coalition.

He has retained Basotho National Party leader Thesele Maseribane as minister of communications and Reformed Congress of Lesotho leader Keketso Rant’so - both parties fell out with Thabane’s government before it collapsed.

He has moved controversial health minister Nkaku Kabi from health and appointed Motlatsi Maqelepo. This is a department that he said he wants to personally work with in the country’s COVID-19 response.

However, Kabi is now minister of water, which drives the lucrative Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

Majoro is also not a member of the ABC national executive committee, a position that’s seen as presenting two centres of power in the ABC.

Mokhothu and other ministers took their oath of allegiance in front of the country’s head of state, King Letsie III.