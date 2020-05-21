KZN welcomes 28 Cuban doctors to assist with COVID-19 response

The health professionals formed part of the 217 that were deployed to the country by the Cuban government to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

DURBAN – The KwaZulu-Natal government on Thursday welcomed 28 Cuban doctors.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that while the doctors would be distributed throughout the province’s 11 districts, highly infected areas would disproportionately get more doctors.

“However, in eThekwini, iLembe, and uMgungundlovu we have a slightly higher burden of the infection. So, we will have more than one doctor in those districts,” Simelane-Zulu said.



One of the doctors deployed to the province, Hernan Zaldivar, said it was an honour to serve in the country.

“The people of KZN should know that we will work hard and provide medical care for everyone,” he said.

Premier Sihle Zikalala called on the Cuban doctors to ensure that while they served the people of the country, they also ensured that they adhered to all safety regulations.

