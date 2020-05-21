IT firm helps connect Delft pupils to access school study packages

Mzansi Digital Republic provides parts of the community with access to the internet through a low-cost wifi network.

CAPE TOWN - Some Delft pupils are being given home computers to help them continue schooling under lockdown.

This week, the trust donated 10 desktop PCs to learners stuck in their homes.

Mzansi Digital Republic founder Charles George said that many pupils did not have devices to access schooling content.

His organisation does its bit by going into homes, setting up computers and getting them up and running with internet access.

"There are only certain groupings of children that can study from home - they can do their school work from home. So why can someone in the leafy suburb have access and do their work and someone in the township can't? It is because the township doesn't have the infrastructure for that kid."

This learner says it's difficult to download PDFs and links on his phone and finds it difficult to read large files.

Grade 9 pupil Meltino Jacobs was fully connected this week and can go through school packages and links from his bedroom.

He said that it was a struggle to get the content and even more frustrating to read the work from his phone.

"In the work there's a lot of links that we can go to understand the work much better so that we can do it on the internet. Here's everything that you need. On my phone, you can't do anything."

George is calling on companies and government departments to donate devices that can make use of the wifi network because many learners cannot afford them.