Interim interdict granted by WC court to stop evictions in Observatory

For months, people have been building shelters along a section of a main road in the area.

CAPE TOWN - An interim interdict has been granted by the Western Cape High Court to stop evictions in Observatory.

For months, people have been building shelters along a section of the Main road in the area.

They claim they have been continuously harassed by city law enforcement officials.

The group of around 60 informal settlers among them children and elderly people were granted the interdict late last night

It prevents city officials from harassing them, removing their property, and forcing them to leave the area.

Three people have apparently been arrested and law enforcement officers only let them go after forcing them to sign by-law fine notices.

Residents said they were warned if their homes were not dismantled by on Thursday morning, officers would return to evict them using force.

This is in contravention of COVID-19 regulations, a moratorium on evictions remains in place under level four of the lockdown.

The application for a permanent interdict will be heard on 3 June.