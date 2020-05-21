20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Infant who is SA’s youngest COVID-19 victim had lung difficulties

The ministry said the infant's mother had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the prematurely born baby was placed on a ventilator immediately after birth, but died two days later.

A two-day-old baby is SA's youngest COVID-19 victim. Picture: freeimages.
A two-day-old baby is SA's youngest COVID-19 victim. Picture: freeimages.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A two-day-old baby who was born prematurely is the youngest coronavirus victim in South Africa. This was announced by the health ministry on Wednesday night as part of its daily update.

The ministry said the infant's mother had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the prematurely born baby - who had lung difficulties - was placed on a ventilator immediately after birth. But the infant died two days later.

Minister Zweli Mkhize has thanked those who worked cared for the baby, while also acknowledging the hard work and compassion shown by medical staff dealing with the pandemic.

A health worker in the Western Cape, the province with the highest number of infections, also succumbed to COVID-19.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 related deaths have been registered, bringing the national total death toll to 339.

As of 20 May 2020, South Africa has just over 18,000 coronavirus cases. Picture: EWN

After the latest cycle of testing there are now 803 new registered cases, bringing the official tally to 18,003.
Almost 9,000 people have also recovered.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA