Infant who is SA’s youngest COVID-19 victim had lung difficulties

JOHANNESBURG – A two-day-old baby who was born prematurely is the youngest coronavirus victim in South Africa. This was announced by the health ministry on Wednesday night as part of its daily update.

The ministry said the infant's mother had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the prematurely born baby - who had lung difficulties - was placed on a ventilator immediately after birth. But the infant died two days later.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 18003, the total number of deaths is 339 and the total number of recoveries is 8950. pic.twitter.com/7s0UN009k5 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 20, 2020

Minister Zweli Mkhize has thanked those who worked cared for the baby, while also acknowledging the hard work and compassion shown by medical staff dealing with the pandemic.

A health worker in the Western Cape, the province with the highest number of infections, also succumbed to COVID-19.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 related deaths have been registered, bringing the national total death toll to 339.

After the latest cycle of testing there are now 803 new registered cases, bringing the official tally to 18,003.

Almost 9,000 people have also recovered.