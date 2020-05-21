Human Rights Watch accuses SA govt of being biased with COVID-19 food aid
The organisation said it received numerous pleas from the foreign nationals, who included LGBT people who fled their countries escaping persecution.
JOHANNESBURG - Human Rights Watch is accusing government of bias in the COVID-19 food aid, claiming that its aid programmes, including food parcels, overlooked refugees and asylum seekers.
The non-governmental organisation said that it had received numerous pleas from the foreign nationals, who included lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people who fled their countries escaping persecution.
Human Rights Watch said the concerns were raised with the South African Human Rights Commission.
“The Ramaphosa administration should either ensure access to food for thousands of refugees and asylum seekers, or say that it can’t meet the need and seek donors to step in and provide assistance,” said Dewa Mavhinga, southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch.
“The government is ignoring the plight of refugees and asylum seekers currently confined in their homes and unable to work to provide for themselves,” he added.
