GALLERY: Thousands of Iterileng residents queue for food parcels

The distribution of the hampers was a joint operation by Meal SA, Operation SA, the community of Tshwane Muslims, and other partners.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium in Centurion lined up in snaking queues to receive food hampers that included 10kg maize meal, food, masks, soap and sanitisers on 20 May 2020.

Eleven thousand hampers were distributed from 8am but residents had already been queuing much earlier.

