Ekurhuleni mayor boasts of breakthrough in fight against hunger

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina said that they had made a breakthrough in the fight against hunger as the city fights COVID-19.

Masina was speaking at the metro’s food bank in Springs while receiving food from the Progressive Business Forum under the office of African National Congress (ANC) treasure-general Paul Mashatile.

Masina said that they had so far distributed more than 18,000 food parcels in the region.

The mayor said that they had so far received food amounting to more than R7 million from different donors.

Food parcels packaged at a food storage facility in springs, Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg on 21 May 2020. Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina @mzwandileMasina says 18-thousand food parcels distributed throughout the region. Picture:@Sthezu pic.twitter.com/SbP5Npyn5g — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 21, 2020

Masina said that the food was being distributed to the vulnerable communities across the metro.

"We've supplied over 2,600 parcels to the hostels. We are currently doing all the 119 informal settlements by supplying each and everyone who stays in a shack."

He said that the distribution process had so far been going well, without any hiccups.

"Once the release has been verified and checked by our social workers and signed off by the MMC, me and her and the fighters, we are here every day to try and make sure that the process runs in a manner that we have prescribed."

The bank is full of food parcels contrary to initial reports that it was empty.

Masina said that they were targeting more than 50,000 households.

