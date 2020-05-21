Business must take lead in ensuring health protocols in place - CCCI

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that these sensible health precautions included social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitising, self-isolation if infected and the re-arranging of the workspace as necessary.

CAPE TOWN - As more businesses are expected to resume operations when lockdown level three comes into effect, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that businesses should take the lead in ensuring that all health and safety protocols were in place for employees, customers and suppliers.

It said that these sensible health precautions included social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitising, self-isolation if infected and the re-arranging of the workspace as necessary.

The president of the Cape Chamber Geoff Jacobs: "While businesses are acutely aware of our weak economy, made weaker by this health crisis, its leaders should remember that government has the unenviable task of balancing the interests of its citizens in order to save lives with the economic interests of the country in order to ensure livelihoods."

Jacobs said that small businesses had definitely felt the impact of the lockdown.

"Any lifting of constraints imposed on our freedom of movement is a relief but what has changed at level 4 has done little to ease the crushing burden under which the private sector is suffering. This is especially true of the thousands of small and micro enterprises that play such a crucial role in the lives of large sections of our population."

