Administrators aiding Edcon believe there is still chance of saving the company
Edcon, which owns Edgars and Jet, entered business rescue proceedings after losing an estimated R2 million of sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - Administrators helping Edcon on Wednesday saidy they believed there was a reasonable chance of saving the retailer after it filed for a form of bankruptcy protection last month.
Edcon, which owns Edgars and jet, entered business rescue proceedings after losing an estimated R2 million of sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This, coupled with a decline in payments from customers who had bought on credit meant the company was unable to pay suppliers and creditors in march and April.
In a presentation to creditors dated 18 May and seen by Reuters, the administrators said outstanding payments for services provided and goods delivered before 29 April are subject to a moratorium.
The administrators have told creditors that Edcon can be saved because it has valuable brands and market position, which can possibly be preserved through business rescue.
They said the retail footprint is well established with significant interest being expressed by various parties to acquire or take over parts of the business.
'
The business rescue practitioners said they believe the rescue process would achieve a better outcome for all stakeholders than liquidation.
They will publish a business rescue plan on 8 June.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.