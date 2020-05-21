4 JMPD officers test positive for COVID-19

One officer fell ill on the night shift last Wednesday and was tested at Milpark Hospital but had since discharged and was in quarantine.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday said that four of its officers had tested positive for COVID-19.

One officer fell ill on the night shift last Wednesday and was tested at Milpark Hospital but had since been discharged and was in quarantine.

“The officer has been discharged and is now in quarantine at one of the medical facilities in the City which specialises in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said in a statement.

Minnaar said that JMPD management had arranged for other officers who worked with the infected officer to be tested.

“A total of 107 officers were tested by Monday afternoon and three more officers tested positive for COVID-19. They are also currently in quarantine,” he said.

Acting chief of police, director Sipho Delphu said: “The JMPD has implemented measures to ensure officers have access to personal protective equipment and is rolling out on-going screening and testing of officers to ensure their safety and well-being.”

Officers were encouraged to be vigilant, to adhere to the strict protocols on social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, and to immediately present themselves for screening and testing should they display any symptoms or signs of infection.

“We wish to assure residents that our officers will continue to serve and protect them and implore residents to also abide by the regulations and to cooperate with officers in order to keep everybody healthy and safe” Delphu said.

