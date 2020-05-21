4 JMPD officers test positive for COVID-19
One officer fell ill on the night shift last Wednesday and was tested at Milpark Hospital but had since discharged and was in quarantine.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday said that four of its officers had tested positive for COVID-19.
One officer fell ill on the night shift last Wednesday and was tested at Milpark Hospital but had since been discharged and was in quarantine.
“The officer has been discharged and is now in quarantine at one of the medical facilities in the City which specialises in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said in a statement.
Minnaar said that JMPD management had arranged for other officers who worked with the infected officer to be tested.
“A total of 107 officers were tested by Monday afternoon and three more officers tested positive for COVID-19. They are also currently in quarantine,” he said.
Acting chief of police, director Sipho Delphu said: “The JMPD has implemented measures to ensure officers have access to personal protective equipment and is rolling out on-going screening and testing of officers to ensure their safety and well-being.”
Officers were encouraged to be vigilant, to adhere to the strict protocols on social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, and to immediately present themselves for screening and testing should they display any symptoms or signs of infection.
“We wish to assure residents that our officers will continue to serve and protect them and implore residents to also abide by the regulations and to cooperate with officers in order to keep everybody healthy and safe” Delphu said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.