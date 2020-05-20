Zim police hunt 19 people who escaped from a quarantine centre

Some of the group had allegedly been involved in cross-border smuggling along the Limpopo River.

HARARE - Police are hunting for 19 people who escaped from a quarantine centre in Beitbridge, a border town in Zimbabwe.

The 19 are said to have escaped on Monday from a hotel that’s being used as a quarantine centre in Beitbridge.

The state-run _Herald _said the group tested negative for COVID-19 when they were admitted.

In a separate report, the paper said four men recently sent home from South Africa and quarantined at Prince Edward School in Harare have been arrested for breaking into student lockers.

Government schools are being used to quarantine hundreds of returning residents, raising concerns over when children will be able to return to school.

Zimbabwe has so far only confirmed 46 cases of COVID-19, but there are fears infections will increase dramatically if returning residents aren’t quarantined.