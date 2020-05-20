Winde: Having different lockdown levels in SA will create chaos
As some parts of the country are set to move to level 3 lockdown, different levels will be introduced in districts with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has stressed that it would be too chaotic to manage different lockdown levels.
As some parts of the country are set to move to level 3 lockdown, different levels will be introduced in districts with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Officials on Wednesday presented a "targeted hotspot plan" to deal with the coronavirus outbreak going forward.
Winde said that the province's health response was in place and could move to a lower level.
"We've said that it's a much more nuanced approach to dealing with the spread of the virus than the blunt instrument of lockdown levels. Lockdown initially was so that we could get our health response in place, which we have most of it ready, planned for, budgeted for and in place. I have motivated that we don't have different levels, I think it going to create chaos in our country."
The province's Health Department said that 205 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in the Western Cape.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.