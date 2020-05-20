Winde: Having different lockdown levels in SA will create chaos

As some parts of the country are set to move to level 3 lockdown, different levels will be introduced in districts with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has stressed that it would be too chaotic to manage different lockdown levels.

Officials on Wednesday presented a "targeted hotspot plan" to deal with the coronavirus outbreak going forward.

Winde said that the province's health response was in place and could move to a lower level.

"We've said that it's a much more nuanced approach to dealing with the spread of the virus than the blunt instrument of lockdown levels. Lockdown initially was so that we could get our health response in place, which we have most of it ready, planned for, budgeted for and in place. I have motivated that we don't have different levels, I think it going to create chaos in our country."

The province's Health Department said that 205 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in the Western Cape.

