WC Transport Dept registers 350 complaints on public transport breaches
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport said that it had received over 350 complaints from public transport commuters in the past two weeks.
These complaints pertained to transport operators and their compliance with lockdown regulations.
The department briefed members of the provincial parliament on Wednesday afternoon.
The Transport Department’s Jacqui Gooch said that they'd created a USSD code that commuters could use to easily report non-compliance.
"We ask them to respond to aspects about vehicle capacity, whether the driver is wearing a mask, whether there is hand sanitiser available."
Eighty percent of the complaints were submitted by taxi users.
More than 200 commuters had indicated that the vehicle they were travelling in was filled to a capacity greater than 70%.
There has been a dramatic increase in the number of passengers since lockdown level 4 was instituted and the availability of hand sanitiser and the cleaning of vehicles remained a concern.
Public transport interchanges in Wynberg, Nomzamo and Philippi East have been flagged as repeat offenders.
