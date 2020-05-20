Some teachers fear for their own health & safety as schools prepare to reopen

Teachers have to prepare classrooms as the grade 7 and grade 12 pupils were set to be back in the classrooms in less than two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - As teachers prepared to go back to work from next week, some educators have raised concerns over their own safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are strict regulations in place like sanitising, wearing masks, and social distancing.

“This is the first time that I’m actually afraid of losing my life because of going back to school at this time and being diabetic,” she said.

One Gauteng mother has been a teacher for 35 years and never expected to be challenged by a pandemic such as COVID-19.

The teacher, who wants to stay anonymous, on Wednesday pleaded with government to reconsider its decision to allow children back in the classrooms in two weeks’ time.

“I have a small classroom with 37 children and at the present moment, it is actually difficult for us to move around. I, therefore, think the one-metre distancing is going to be even more difficult,” she said.

Meanwhile, one primary school teacher in Tshwane, Menushka Subramany, said that many teachers were concerned about the readiness of schools.

“Drinking from the tap, kids don’t bring their own cups and even if they brought their own cups, where are they going to be sanitised when they drink water?” she asked.

The Basic Education Department said no child could be forced to attend school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, statistics had shown a zero percent mortality rate among children under the age of 18.

