Several CT civil groups formally oppose amendment of noise nuisances by-law

The amendments will allow an authorised individual to conduct search and seizure operations without a warrant under certain circumstances.

CAPE TOWN - Several organisations are formally opposing amendments to the City of Cape Town's Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances by-law.

The amendments will allow an authorised individual to conduct search and seizure operations without a warrant under certain circumstances.

A submission from the Civic and Residents Associations has been signed by the Observatory Civic Association, the Salt River Residents' Association, Sea Point for All, the Woodstock Residents' Association, and the Wynberg East Civic Association.

The letter from the Civic and Residents Associations argues the proposed amendments limit constitutional rights to dignity, freedom of movement, privacy and property.

The group believes the amendments are not justifiable in an open and democratic society.

It's also concerned the city may be hurrying the process to pass the amendments during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Land and housing advocacy group, Ndifuna Ukwazi has also made a submission opposing the amendments.

The group's Danielle Louw said the proposals would disproportionately impact the homeless.

“This will allow these authorised officials to circumvent all the protections that our law guaranteed to occupiers to not be arbitrarily evicted.”

The various organisations said the public participation process, which has now ended, was too short.