Schoo! Past tweets come back to haunt Miss SA 2020 hopeful Bianca Schoombee

Bianca Schoombee has learned the hard way that the comments we post online never disappear on the internet just because you’ve pressed the delete button.

JOHANNESBURG – Schoo! The past can catch up with you real quick, especially if there’s racism involved!

Miss South Africa 2020 hopeful Bianca Schoombee has been trending on social media on Wednesday for racist tweets that she posted in 2013.

Schoombee has released a public apology after her highly offensive posts.

“In light of recent events – the discovery of my Tweets from six years ago when I was 14... I have dealt with my past through praying.”

In the tweets, Schoombee referred to the "N-word" and repeatedly used the word "bitches".

In another tweet, she made fun of a young boy’s skin colour.

lemme make a thread for everyone who’s gonna be lost when they wake up..



here’s your queen; Bianca Schoombee in tweets pic.twitter.com/8N8JgffVHh — lola🦋 (@daddilola) May 19, 2020

The Miss SA 2020 applicant has learned the hard way that statements or multimedia we post online never disappear on the internet just because you’ve pressed the delete button.

“If you wouldn’t put it on a billboard, don’t post it online”, social media expert Emma Sadlier said in her book Don’t film yourself having sex… And other advice for the age of social media.

Young and immature? Can that be an excuse? Social media platforms like Twitter can be a place of learning and great opportunities, but it can also be a vile and negative place.

The lesson here is if you wouldn’t say it live on TV or radio, then don’t say it. US comedian Kevin Hart faced backlash in 2019 for tweets from his past.

He tweeted past homophobic and anti-gay tweets and was forced to apologise, which he did.

However, Hart then lost an opportunity to host the Oscars because of the tweets.

Meanwhile back in SA, people responded with anger, some with relief that Schoombee's past was dug up.

If you are bringing up your children to be racist, there are consequences, it doesn’t matter at all what age Bianca tweeted those things, it means her environment allowed it. You are never allowed to be racist because you’re young, it’s not puberty. — Flo Letoaba - Duchess of Diepkloof (@Flo_Letoaba) May 20, 2020

Bianca has forgiven herself and moved on. WHAT A CONCEPT. — A.O (@PILLAY_CGLM) May 20, 2020

Bianca doesn’t have to contest Miss SA. She is already Miss Racism.



Now- she must own her racism throne. — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 20, 2020