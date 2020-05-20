Ramaphosa meeting leaves FF+ with questions on reasoning behind lockdown laws

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday met with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament to discuss government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual meeting was the third of its kind since the outbreak began in the country.

Last week, the president announced that he would discuss the easing of lockdown restrictions to level 3 with various sectors of society before a final decision was taken.

Opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), have approached the courts challenging the regulations in the current and the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said that even after the meeting, he still did not understand government’s reasoning around some lockdown regulations.

"I didn't really get the answers to my specific questions. I did say to the president that the Freedom Front Plus's approach to opening the economy is that they should put some health protocols in place and all businesses that can comply with those protocols should be allowed to do business."

