JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 09, 15, 19, 36, 44 PB: 10

PowerBall Plus: 08, 17, 25, 29, 31 PB: 01

