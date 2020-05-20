Mkhize accuses COVID-19 advisory board member of lying

Dr Glenda Gray, who is the CEO of the South African Medical Council and also a member of the ministerial advisory committee, recently said that the hospital was seeing cases of malnutrition for the first time in a decade.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has accused one of his COVID-19 advisory committee members of lying about an increase in malnutrition cases at Chris Baragwanath Hospital.

She told New24 that the number of cases appeared to be on the increase since the first week of May.

Mkhize said Dr Gray’s claim was false: “Professor Velaphi gave me the figures. That is completely a lie, it is not true that there has been a change in those numbers. To say that in the past five weeks, we’ve got an increase is not accurate. In fact, the numbers are much lower but I don’t want to get too much into it because we still have to check people’s attendance in hospitals and so forth.”

Gray and other scientists have criticised government’s extended lockdown and regulations, saying they were flawed and not supported by science.