Mkhize accuses COVID-19 advisory board member of lying
Dr Glenda Gray, who is the CEO of the South African Medical Council and also a member of the ministerial advisory committee, recently said that the hospital was seeing cases of malnutrition for the first time in a decade.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has accused one of his COVID-19 advisory committee members of lying about an increase in malnutrition cases at Chris Baragwanath Hospital.
Dr Glenda Gray, who is the CEO of the South African Medical Council and also a member of the ministerial advisory committee, recently said the hospital was seeing cases of malnutrition for the first time in a decade.
She told New24 that the number of cases appeared to be on the increase since the first week of May.
Mkhize said Dr Gray’s claim was false: “Professor Velaphi gave me the figures. That is completely a lie, it is not true that there has been a change in those numbers. To say that in the past five weeks, we’ve got an increase is not accurate. In fact, the numbers are much lower but I don’t want to get too much into it because we still have to check people’s attendance in hospitals and so forth.”
Gray and other scientists have criticised government’s extended lockdown and regulations, saying they were flawed and not supported by science.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.