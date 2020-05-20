Mining companies cannot retrench workers with comorbidities - DMRE

This was expected to assist employers to establish and maintain a coronavirus prevention, mitigation, and management programme.

JOHANNESBURG -The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Wednesday warned mining companies not to retrench employees who could not return to work because of pre-existing medical conditions.

The DMRE issued guidelines for a mandatory code of practice to companies in the mining sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was expected to assist employers to establish and maintain a coronavirus prevention, mitigation, and management programme.

The guiltiness came after Impala Platinum’s Marula Mine in Limpopo was forced to temporarily shut down after 19 mineworkers tested positive for COVID-19.

The guidelines stated that mining companies should ensure employees with pre-conditions did not return to work as they were more at risk of contracting the virus.

Deputy chief inspector of mine at the DMRE David Msiza said: “Employees who have known conditions, we’ve advised them to rather not bring those back to work.”

But the reality was that many miners suffered from illnesses like silicosis and TB, and there were concerns that mining companies could use this as an excuse to retrench miners.

“If the companies do that then we would have to follow the due process that we normally follow. In fact, the minister has also been engaging with CEOs and they have agreed on this particular approach,” Msiza said.

The department said it would continue to monitor mines to ensure they complied with safety guidelines.

