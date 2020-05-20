Military Ombud urges citizens to follow procedure when lodging complaints
The Ombud said it was concerned that many South Africans were turning to social media to report officials who were breaking the law during the lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - The Military Ombudsman is calling on the public to lodge formal complaints with the office before an investigation can be carried out.
On Wednesday, the Ombud said it was concerning that many South Africans were turning to social media to report officials who were breaking the law during the lockdown.
it said a complaint could not be picked up unless a written complaint was submitted.
Although 54 cases are now being investigated by the Military Ombudsman since the lockdown began, the office is worried that many South Africans were not aware of how to legitimately lodge a complaint.
The Ombud said it was critical that complainants provide all the necessary details to enable the office to conduct a thorough probe.
Spokesperson Ntombikayise Mdluli-Jacha said: “Generally, people don’t know how to follow the procedure because we receive complaints on our social media platforms and we, in turn, contact them and advise them as to how to complete the complaint form.”
More than half of the cases being looked into include incidents of heavy-handedness, undignified treatment, and unlawful confiscation of property on the part of law enforcement officers.
Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ordered that all officials involved in the killing of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa be suspended pending an investigation into his death, which was allegedly carried out at the hands of SANDF officials.
